(The Center Square) – West Virginia will begin a massive $208 million road repavement project, which will repave more than 800 miles of roads in all 55 counties by the end of the year, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
“It’s off the chart what’s going on with our roads in West Virginia,” Justice said in a statement. “West Virginia is the place to be. We are the destination in all the travel guides. But all this goodness wouldn’t be possible without how we continue to improve our roads.”
In addition to the road repavement plan, the governor announced the state intends to fund maintenance for 51,000 miles of roads. The annual cost for these projects is not included in the $208 million fund for road repavement. Although the governor’s office did not say how much money would be spent on these projects over the course of 2022, he said the projects will be part of the state’s Roads to Prosperity projects. More than $1 billion of these projects have either been completed or are currently under way.
The governor credited the Roads to Prosperity for the additional funding for repavement because the state sold bonds to free up money that would have otherwise been committed to highway projects, but can now be used for secondary road maintenance projects. His office said that the state might add additional pavement projects throughout the year, which will depend on whether the state has the funds.
“It’s been three straight years of record-breaking maintenance, and we’re going to break it again in 2022,” Justice said “Think about where we were in 2019. Our roads were all to pieces. We had sold all of our equipment and, over the course of several decades, our roads had gone to you-know-where and back. You can’t rebuild them all on day one, no matter how hard you work. But we’re making significant progress.”
Since January of this year, the state completed 6,429 road projects, which spanned 6,698 miles worth of roads. More than 50 of those projects were part of the Roads to Prosperity plan, but most of them were secondary road maintenance projects.
“The governor’s Roads To Prosperity program turned this state around,” West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said in a statement. “It saved the state. We were upside-down until we sold those road bonds. Now look at where we are today. I can’t tell you how proud I am of this department and how proud I am to be a part of the governor’s team.”
The state also unveiled the WVDOT’s 2022 Statewide Interactive Roadwork Map, which will allow people to see what roads are being worked on and which ones are scheduled for improvements.