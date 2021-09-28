(The Center Square) – West Virginians will be allowed to purchase liquor at retail stores starting at 6 a.m. thanks to a new law that went into effect last week.
The legislation, which passed the General Assembly in a special session in June, changes the start time for liquor sales to 6 a.m. every day of the week, except for Christmas Day and Easter Sunday when retail liquor sales are prohibited. This changes the previous rule, which allowed liquor sales to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sundays. Retail liquor sales were prohibited on Sundays until 2019.
West Virginia’s Chamber of Commerce supported the bill because it granted more flexibility to customers and businesses.
Laws passed earlier in the year opened up retail beer and wine sales to 6 a.m.