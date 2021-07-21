(The Center Square) – Vehicle inspection requirements, which were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, will return in West Virginia on Oct. 1, per an executive order signed by Gov. Jim Justice.
“At this time, it is appropriate that the deadline for annual vehicle inspections be reinstated,” Justice said in the order.
Executive Order 23-21 goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1.
On Tuesday, the governor also announced West Virginia saw its first weekend with zero COVID-19 related deaths.
“We’re still not out of the woods, we know that,” Justice said in a statement. “We’ve lost 2,919 folks in West Virginia, we still have a little over 1,000 active cases, and we’ve still got a bunch of folks in our hospitals and ICUs. But we have come a long, long way, West Virginia.”
The governor also urged West Virginians to get vaccinated as the Delta variant of COVID-19 has begun to spread in the state. At this time, there are only 22 confirmed cases, up from 19 during Friday’s COVID-19 news conference.