(The Center Square) – This Fall, West Virginia University students will have a 2% increase on their annual tuition rates, per a decision from the university’s Board of Governors.
For the 2020-21 school year, in-state tuition was $9,144 per student, which will increase to about $9,228. For out-of-state students, the rate was $25,824, which will increase to about $26,076. Students will also see a $24 increase in annual fees. Housing rates will increase by 3% with the exception of West Virginia University Tech, and occupancy will remain the same.
However, the university will spend more money on scholarship expenses because more returning students will meet the eligibility requirements.
Federal COVID-19 relief funds will account for about $81 million of the university’s budget – $54 million in revenue and $27 million in expenses, but state appropriations will decline by 1.5% for the year. The university is also suffering from other financial losses, which include lower enrollment, the loss of international students and the halting of certain programs and summer camps, according to the university’s office of communications.
“COVID-19 presented unprecedented challenges, but we have navigated the pandemic with careful financial planning and stewardship, holding the line on tuition in 2021, increasing need-based scholarship opportunities for our students and reducing costs whenever possible,” Paula Congelio, the vice president for finance and chief financial officer, said in a statement. “Now, as we look to a full return to campus this fall, we are increasing investment in our students’ experience and investing in our employees with a planned raise program.”
Faculty salaries will increase by 1.5% in January 2022, but the university will maintain its $36.2 million in cuts to salaries, benefits and supplies that it enacted last year in response to the pandemic.
The university will spend $5 million in COVID-19-related expenses.
West Virginia University is not requiring students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but will put rules in place for unvaccinated students. Students who do not receive the vaccine will need to undergo campus re-entry testing and surveillance testing throughout the semester. If a student leaves the state, he will be required to quarantine for five days after.
As of last week, the university said about 41.5% of faculty have registered as being vaccinated and about 35.7% of students have registered as being vaccinated.