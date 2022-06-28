(The Center Square) – In-state and out-of-state West Virginia University students will see a tuition increase of more than 2.5% in the next school year, according to the budget approved by the university’s Board of Governors.
For in-state students, tuition will increase by 2.62%, which amounts to $120 more for each semester. Out-of-state students will have a slightly higher increase, 2.88%, which amounts to $372 per semester. The university will also charge a fee increase of $12 for in-state and out-of-state students for costs related to the Rec Center in the new Reynolds Hall.
“We remain extremely aware of our students and their families as they face the financial aspects of obtaining a college education, and so we are increasing scholarship opportunities to help students continue to pursue their purpose here at WVU,” Paula Congelio, the vice president for finance and chief financial officer, said in a statement. “At the same time, the university is also experiencing the effects of inflation as prices for goods, services and travel increase.”
Because of inflation, the university is also increasing housing rates by 3%, except at the WVU Tech campus in Beckley. Dining fees will be 4.5% higher.
Despite the tuition hikes, WVU will have a negative adjusted operating margin through the school year, according to a news release. The university blamed a pandemic-sparked decline in enrollment and the lack of federal COVID-19 mitigation funding as contributing reasons. There is also a state-mandated salary increase for employees, which amounts to $16.2 million. The state is covering less than one-third of it: $4.67 million.
“We really wanted to take care of our employees, especially in light of the current economic challenges we know so many are dealing with,” Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said in a statement. “The average increase was 4-5%, and we also raised the starting minimum hourly compensation for WVU employees to $13.”
The board also approved several capital projects.