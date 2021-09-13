(The Center Square) – West Virginia University students, staff, faculty and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in all indoor locations regardless of vaccination status, according to a new rule that went into effect Sept. 13.
The new mandate is in effect until Oct 6. University officials will reevaluate health conditions on that date to determine whether the rule will stay in effect or be altered. Prior to this change, masks were only required in classrooms and teaching and research labs.
Masks must cover a person’s face and nose whenever entering a campus building or facility.
The university will provide some exceptions. A person will not need a mask in a personal office space, in a small gathering of 10 people or less on residence hall floors and rooms, in personal vehicles or when eating or drinking or engaging in fitness activities.
According to a news release, the university will consider vaccination rates of students and employees and statewide hospitalizations rates when considering changes to the mandate.
Currently, student vaccination rates vary widely from campus to campus. More than three-fourths of Morgantown students are vaccinated, just over half of Beckley students are vaccinated and just over one-third of Keyser students are vaccinated. About three-fourths of staff and faculty at all three locations are vaccinated.
“I am encouraged to see that more of our students and employees are choosing to be vaccinated,” President Gordon Gee said in a statement. “However, we must continue to do our part as a campus community to mitigate spread and not add to the strain on the healthcare system,” Gee continued. “This revision to our mask guidelines is a necessary extension of the common sense, data-driven approach we have taken since the pandemic began.”
COVID-19 cases have accelerated more quickly in West Virginia than any other state. The state has also seen increases in hospitalizations, ICU patients and use of ventilators. The numbers have peaked higher than previous upticks, which state health officials have attributed to lower vaccination rates.