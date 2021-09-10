(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s unemployment recovery had a decent week last week, but has been among the worst in the country since the start of the pandemic, according to a report from the financial website WalletHub.
For unemployment recovery last week, West Virginia ranked slightly better than average at 23, but its numbers since the start of the pandemic, it is the fifth worst in the country. The ranking included the District of Columbia.
"West Virginia ranks in the middle of the pack in terms of unemployment claims recovery,” WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square. “It ranks high in recovery compared to the same week of 2019, with only a 17% increase in unemployment claims. However, when we compared the number of unemployment claims registered between March 15 - August 31 this year to the same period last year, West Virginia ranked fifth lowest, with a drop of only about 62%."
The state’s unemployment claims from last week were 17.4% higher than they were in the same week in 2019, which is the 22nd best recovery. Last week’s claims were also 31% lower than they were at the beginning of 2020, which were 24th best.
West Virginia had the 17th worst change in unemployment claims last week when compared to the same week in 2020, dropping nearly 49%. Its drop since the beginning of the pandemic was 62.6%, which landed it fifth worst.
The best states from last week were Arkansas, South Carolina, Arizona and Idaho and the worst were New Mexico, Louisiana, Virginia and Rhode Island. The best states since the start of the pandemic were Florida, South Carolina, New Hampshire and South Dakota and the worst were Rhode Island, Delaware, New Mexico and the District of Columbia.