(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s unemployment dropped again in November, falling to 4%, the lowest in the state’s recorded history, according to West Virginia Workforce’s numbers.
November’s 4% rate was a 0.3 percentage point decrease from October, which had broken the record for lowest unemployment just last month. The numbers are based on the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, which has gone down for 19 consecutive months.
“The net-net of the whole thing is that there’s never been a better time for jobs in the state of West Virginia than there is right now,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. “We want to continue to grow on this and attract anybody and everybody to come to this state.”
Since the previous month, the total number of employed residents increased by 1,700 workers. The number of unemployed residents went down by 2,800.
There was a 700-worker increase in trade, transportation and utility, a 500-worker increase in professional and business services, a 400-worker increase in manufacturing, a 200-worker increase in health services and a 100-worker increase in other services. Some industries also saw declines: 400 fewer workers in education and health services, 300 fewer workers in government, 200 fewer workers in mining and logging, 200 fewer workers in construction and 200 fewer workers in finance and insurance.
Employment in information services went unchanged.