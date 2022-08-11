(The Center Square) – Two large West Virginia broadband projects that cost about $6 million, which are meant to expand internet access in Kanawha, Jackson and Lincoln counties, received preliminary approval.
The projects will fund about 768 miles worth of new fiber infrastructure, which is expected to provide broadband access to 9,337 homes and businesses in the three counties, according to Gov. Jim Justice’s office. The funding was awarded through the Line Extension Advancement and Development program, which is part of the governor’s Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy, which intends to allocate $1 billion worth of state and federal funds to connect 200,000 homes and businesses to broadband internet.
“We continue to line up more and more broadband projects all across West Virginia, and this latest round of projects should come as a major excitement to those in the more remote areas of Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties,” Justice said in a statement. “For our people to be successful and for our businesses to compete on the world stage, we have to expand access to reliable broadband. That’s exactly what my Billion-Dollar Broadband Strategy is doing.”
This is the third round of grants through the LEAD program. Altice USA, which is a cable, internet and telephone provider, will receive the grant money for both of the projects.
Two-thirds of the funding will go toward a project that expands broadband in Kanawha and Jackson Counties. This project will install about 538 miles worth of fiber infrastructure that is meant to provide 5,895 homes and businesses with broadband access. It will also connect one address in Putnam County.
In addition to the $4 million worth of state grants, the project will leverage more than $6 million worth of funding from other sources. In total, the project will cost more than $10 million.
The remaining third of the money will fund a project that connects homes and businesses in Lincoln and Kanawha counties to broadband internet. This project will provide about 230 miles of fiber infrastructure, which is meant to connect 3,442 homes and businesses with broadband access.
In addition to the $2 million worth of state grants, the project will leverage more than $2.3 million worth of funding from other sources. The total project will cost more than $4.3 million.
This is the fourth round of broadband funding approved in 2022, and the third that was funded through the LEAD project.