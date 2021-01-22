(The Center Square) – West Virginia will launch Monday its online vaccination schedule system, in which residents age 65 or older will be able to manually add their information and receive regular updates about COVID-19 vaccinations.
Users will receive a registration confirmation notification and regular updates through text messages, emails and/or phone calls. The tool will be launched through the company Everbridge, which currently helps states notify citizens during a flood, fire or hurricane.
West Virginia will be the first state to utilize this type of digital vaccination scheduling system, according to the governor’s office.
“Now, they are going to help us coordinate vaccines as we get them from the federal government,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release.
“This system gives you the ability to put your information in directly and helps us coordinate, when vaccines are available, to notify you when and where to come to get your vaccine,” Justice said. “This will keep people from having to call our health departments time and time again and overwhelming our phone lines. I'm trying every way in the world I possibly can to make things easier and better for you, because I don't like the fact that you're having to call and call and call in the current system.”
The system will be online at 8 a.m. Monday. Residents who do not want to register online also can call the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line and be signed up by an operator. The phone number is 1-833-734-0965.
“Staff will put your information into the system so that, when vaccines are available, we will be able to notify you about the availability of vaccines,” Justice said. “Whatever way you want us to notify you about availability, this system will allow you to pick that. I am excited to get this system in place, and I truly hope it will be a big benefit to West Virginians so that we can continue to lead the nation in getting vaccines in arms.”
Justice also announced public vaccinations will be available for residents age 65 and older in every county by Feb. 1. Several counties already have free vaccination clinics in place, but many are using waiting lists because of the demand and supply of the vaccine doses. Every clinic requires an appointment, and walk-ins are not accepted at this time.
“We're trying to get these out and get them as many arms as we possibly can get them,” Justice said. “We're now going to expand to all of our counties, and this is to make sure that our limited supply of COVID vaccines are reaching every corner of this state.”