(The Center Square) – The West Virginia Legislature will meet Thursday to allocate about $250 million worth of funds available because of a revenue surplus.
Gov. Jim Justice called the session to address 21 specific initiatives, which would be funded by allocating money from the Treasury to several different agencies.
Some of the initiatives include expansions of West Virginia State Parks, upgrades to the Elk River Trail, money for the Economic Development Authority’s Closing Fund, upgrades for correctional facilities and money for the First Responders’ Death Fund. It also includes money for school construction, higher education funding and rail access.
Another agenda item would change the times in which retail liquor licensees can sell liquor.
The governor’s executive action limits the General Assembly to addressing only the specific matters outlined in his proclamation. Funds would be appropriated to the Department of Administration, the Department of Commerce’s Division of Natural Resources and Development offices, the Department of Transportation and the Department of Education.
West Virginia’s Senate will also consider confirmations for executive nominations that were made after the last special session.
“The most recent call to session asks for the Legislature to consider appropriations, another healthy sign of government and synergy between the branches,” Jessica Dobrinsky, a policy development associate at the free-market Cardinal Institute, told The Center Square.
However, Dobrinsky also said the state should consider certain bills that did not get final approval in the regular session.
“Governor Justice’s second call to a special session,” Dobrinsky said, “indicates there is ample opportunity for a session to revisit vital legislation that did not advance in time during regular session—bills that focused on issues affecting the economy, health, and well-being of every West Virginian.”
Earlier this month, lawmakers held a quick, one-day special session, which primarily focused on allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds. In that session, lawmakers directed funding to roads, education and the Department of Health and Human Resources. This session ran at the same time as interim committee meetings when lawmakers were already scheduled to be there, which meant there were no additional costs to the taxpayers.
Thursday’s session does not line up with any business that has already been scheduled. One agenda item requests the lawmakers approve money for the costs of the special session, which could cost taxpayers about $35,000 each day.