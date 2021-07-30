FILE - school classroom, teacher, education
Krissy Venosdale | Wikimedia via Creative Commons

(The Center Square) – West Virginia will have a back-to-school tax holiday this weekend, which exempts shoppers from sales taxes on some relevant items.

Some of the items eligible for the exception include some clothing items that cost $125 or less, some school supplies that cost $50 or less, some laptops and tablet computers that cost $500 or less and some sports equipment that cost $150 or less. The monetary cap is on individual items, not on the total bill.

The holiday applies to the state sales tax and local sales taxes, as well as use taxes.

Items that are not exempt from the sales tax include clothing accessories, protective equipment and any purchases for use in a trade or business. The West Virginia State Tax Department provides guidelines on its website.

The holiday begins at midnight on Friday, July 30 and ends at 11:59 on Monday, Aug. 2.

West Virginia’s sales tax is 6% and some localities have an additional 1% tax.

