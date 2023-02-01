(The Center Square) – West Virginia has collected nearly $1 billion more than its budgeted estimates in taxes and fees through the first seven months of the fiscal year, according to data released Wednesday from the Senate Committee on Finance.
The state collected $624 million in January, exceeding estimates by $162 million.
For the fiscal year, which goes through the end of June, the state has collected $3.7 billion while estimates through six months were at $2.7 billion. That means that the state has already collected 79% of the estimated yearly collections of $4.6 billion and is well on its way to beating the budget by nearly $2 billion.
Sales and service taxes were $17 million over the January estimate while lottery funds, not included in general revenues, were $27.8 million about the December estimates in the latest available numbers.
Additionally, the state’s rainy day funds now have $916.5 million, down from $1.0 billion a year before.
The largest year-over-year increase in collections has been severance taxes, which are taxes for mining minerals such as coal, oil, natural gas, limestone, and sandstone among others. Those collections are up 88% this fiscal year.
Overall, collections have been up 19% year over year for all seven months of the fiscal year. August saw a 29% increase, September and October saw 28% increases and January saw a 19% increase year over year.
The conservative estimates, however, have those numbers tracking to drop by 38% in June.