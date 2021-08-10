(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s lottery drawings for those who received the COVID-19 vaccine ends Tuesday when the final round of prize winners are announced.
To increase the number of vaccinated West Virginians, the state gave away millions of dollars in cash, college scholarships, hunting rifles and shotguns and other prizes. Prior to the giveaway announcement, slightly less than 900,000 people had received their first dose and since the announcement, more than 1.076 million people have received their first dose.
Justice announced the sweepstakes in late May and it ended in early August, which means there were slightly less than 180,000 new vaccinations in that two-and-a-half month period. There was not a large spike in vaccinations upon the announcement and the only large spike in vaccinations occurred in early July when concerns over the more contagious delta variant started looming.
The governor considered the sweepstakes a success. Policy groups were torn on whether it was the most effective use of taxpayer money to increase vaccination rates.
“How many lives did we save and what are they worth?” Justice said, according to a news release. “We spent a few bucks on this program, but we spent those bucks for a cause that was worth it: saving lives.”
West Virginia had seven weekly drawings for prizes beginning June 20 . The largest prizes were a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 runner-up prize.
As of Tuesday at 10 a.m., the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported that 69.2% of all eligible residents have received the vaccine and 57% had been fully vaccinated. Numbers were much higher for older residents. 83% of people who are 50 years old or older have received at least one dose and 71.2% have been fully vaccinated. Nearly 90% of those who are 65 years old or older have received at least one dose and 79.2% are fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 death rates are very low for young people, but the risk increases for those who are older or those who have health problems. To increase the number of young people vaccinated, the governor provides a $100 gift card or savings bond for any person between the ages of 16 and 35 who gets the vaccine. The state will also award $50,000 to four elementary schools, four middle schools and four high schools who get the largest percentage of their eligible staff and students vaccinated.
To date, the governor has eased COVID-19 restrictions and not imposed mask mandates or any vaccination mandates. However, he has encouraged all people to get vaccinated and urged older people to encourage younger people to receive the vaccine.