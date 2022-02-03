(The Center Square) – Seven months into West Virginia’s Fiscal Year 2022, the state has collected nearly $3.1 billion, which is more than $530 million above estimates after calculating January’s revenue.
In January, the state took in $573.3 million, which is $136.8 million above estimates. Last month’s collections are also 29.4% ahead of last year’s receipts. The boom over the course of the fiscal year is partially caused by federal relief funding, the economy bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic and lower unemployment numbers, among other things.
State revenue officials believe last month’s surplus is the highest ever recorded in January, according to the governor’s office.
“We continue to break all-time record after all-time record,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. “You won’t find anybody on the planet who is more proud to announce these incredible surplus numbers to you. And believe me, these numbers didn’t just happen by somebody rolling off the pickle truck. A lot of people put in a whole lot of work to make this vision of having surplus after surplus a reality.”
West Virginia’s year-to-date collections from the personal income tax, consumer sales tax and severance tax are the highest in state history at this point in the fiscal year.
“Our record-setting numbers aren’t just coming from one source,” Justice said. “It’s everything. “And, absolutely, when you get the snowball rolling down the side of a snow-covered hill – like The Temptations said a long time ago – it gets bigger and bigger, and this snowball includes everything and everybody. So let’s just keep it going, for crying out loud.”
Year-to-date personal income tax collections are nearly 13% above last year’s receipts and last month’s numbers are nearly 23% higher than last January. Collections over the Fiscal Year are $181.7 million higher than was estimated.
Consumer sales tax collections through the fiscal year are 9.7% higher than they were at this point in the previous fiscal year and January collections were 13.6% above last year’s numbers. The year-to-date collections are $80.4 million above estimates.
Severance tax collections are 240% ahead for the fiscal year and $163.9 million above estimates. They are 182% ahead of last January. The corporate net income tax is 58.1% higher than the last fiscal year up to this point and $98.6 million above estimates.