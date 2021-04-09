(The Center Square) – West Virginia surpassed 1 million vaccine doses administered, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.
“We now have in the arms of West Virginians in excess of a million doses,” Justice said in a statement. “It’s great, great stuff.”
The state has fully vaccinated 433,823 residents and has given at least the first dose to 645,541, according to Department of Health and Human Services numbers. The state is currently allowing any person who is 16 or older to have the vaccine with priorities given to those who are 65 years or older.
“Great job, West Virginia,” Justice said. “But we’ve still got more work we’ve got to do.”
Justice has also encouraged West Virginians aged 16-35 to receive the vaccine as soon as possible. According to the governor’s office, individuals between 10 and 19 currently make up the most cases followed by individuals between 20 and 29.
“We have got to get you vaccinated from the standpoint that you are also the people transmitting this faster than anyone else,” Justice said.
As of Friday, West Virginia also had its first case of the South African variant of COVID-19 in Berkeley County.
“This is an extremely transmittable variant,” Justice said. “It’s in 36 states across our nation and now it’s in West Virginia.