(The Center Square) – The West Virginia Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit against the state, which challenged Gov. Jim Justice’s decision to opt out of the federally funded pandemic unemployment benefits early.
The governor opted out of the higher unemployment benefits weeks before the federal program expired, which prevented applicants from receiving the monetary boost. At the time, he said he opted out because the COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted, employers were facing a labor shortage and the unemployment rate was high. This yielded a lawsuit, which claimed the state did not have the authority to opt out.
A lower court ruled in favor of the state and the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal.
“Upon consideration and review, the Court is of the opinion to, and does, grant the motion to dismiss the appeal,” the dismissal order read.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who defended the state in court, applauded the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Time has shown that the lower court correctly held that the state had no clear legal duty to continue participating in those pandemic-related programs,” Morrisey said in a statement. “We hope that the Supreme Court’s ruling will advance the goal to see that all able-bodied and healthy folks get back to work. More fundamentally, the court was correct in acknowledging that the judiciary must respect and uphold the state’s decision on an issue that fell within its legitimate authority and discretion. Such matters must be weighed strictly based on applicable law.”
The federally funded pandemic unemployment benefits have since expired.