(The Center Square) – Certain charter schools whose future is uncertain because of litigation will be allowed to prepare for the upcoming school year thanks to an order from the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.
The Supreme Court granted the state’s motion to stay an appellate court’s injunction against the operation of charter schools. This means that the state’s highest court halted a lower court order, at least temporarily, that would have prevented the schools from operating and preparing for the upcoming year. The Supreme Court’s order does not settle the lawsuit, but it allows the schools to continue normal operations for the time being.
If the Supreme Court had not granted the motion, the school’s inability to prepare for the upcoming year could have prevented them from being ready for next year even if the court ultimately finds the law to be constitutional. This could have delayed the implementation of the law and the operation of these charter schools for a year.
“The Supreme Court of Appeals was right to stay the Kanawha County Circuit Court’s preliminary injunction of the charter school bill while it considers the merits of the appeal,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement. “The stay will give the charter schools that have already been approved the ability to prepare for the upcoming school year while the case is being briefed and argued. The stay also prevents West Virginians from being deprived of the option to send their children to charter schools while this litigation moves forward.”
The law in question allows the state-established Professional Charter Schools Board to approve new charter schools in the state. The governor appoints board members who are then approved by the Senate. Two teachers unions sued the state over the legislation, claiming the law violates the state constitution and that the constitution requires the consent of the school district or a vote from the majority of the locality before a charter school can be approved. Gov. Jim Justice and Morrisey dispute their interpretation of the law.
The Charter Schools Board has already approved charter schools under this legislation.
Jessica Dobrinsky, a policy development associate at the free-market Cardinal Institute, told The Center Square that the court’s decision is a win for children.
“The West Virginia Supreme Court’s decision to stay the injunction is a win for children and families of West Virginia,” Dobrinsky said. “Now charter schools will be allowed to provide communities with an essential new option for the upcoming school year.”
The next step in the legal process requires the teachers’ unions and the state to debate the merits of the injunction in front of the Supreme Court and then a debate on the legislation itself.