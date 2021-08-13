(The Center Square) – The West Virginia State Fair, which began Thursday and will continue until Aug. 21, will enforce certain COVID-19 protocols throughout the duration of the event.
The fair, which will take place in Lewisburg, will not enforce a universal mask mandate, but is urging attendees to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Those who have the vaccine will not be required to wear masks while outdoors.
Some buildings, however, will have stricter rules than others. Masks will be required to enter the West Virginia University building and capacity limits will be enforced. For the West Virginia Lottery building and Grandstand marketplace, masks will not be required for entry, but there will be capacity limits.
One-way traffic patterns will be implemented in high-trafficked areas at the fair and the fair will increase its sanitation efforts, especially in the carnival midway. There will also be signs, which will inform people of the COVID-19 protocols, pre-event communication regarding the protocols and announcements over the PA system during the event.
The fair’s website also includes a disclaimer, which states a person accepts the risk of contracting COVID-19 and cannot sue the State Fair.
The State Fair also encourages people to follow guidelines from the governor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If people wish to receive a vaccine for COVID-19, they will be available at the WVSOM booth under the Grandstand at the fair.
Last year’s fair was not held because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.