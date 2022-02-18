(The Center Square) – The West Virginia House of Delegates passed legislation that would grant a severance tax exemption for rare Earth minerals and will now be considered in the Senate.
House Bill 4025, sponsored by Del. Bill Anderson, R-Wood, passed the chamber 94-4 with two members not voting. The legislation was introduced to the Senate and referred to the Senate Committee Finance on Friday.
Under the proposal, the tax exemption would provide an exemption for five years beginning on July 1, 2022. The tax exemption would apply to severing, extracting, reducing to possession and producing for sale, profit or commercial use rare Earth elements and some other critical minerals. The legislation lays out which elements and minerals are exempt, which includes yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium and 12 other rare Earth minerals. It includes about 40 other critical minerals, which includes aluminum, nickel, arsenic and cobalt.
The legislation is intended to promote economic development by preventing the tax imposition on these critical minerals and rare earth minerals.
House lawmakers are also considering several other tax changes.
The other bills include House Bill 4591, which would accelerate the conversion of the real estate transfer tax away from the state and to the county. House Bill 2096 would reestablish the film tax credit program. House Bill 4567 would put restrictions on municipalities imposing business and occupation or privilege tax.