(The Center Square) – West Virginia House-passed legislation that would lower the state’s income tax was introduced into the Senate and sent to the Senate Finance committee for consideration.
House Bill 4007, which was introduced by Del. Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, passed the House 76-20 with support from Republican leadership and opposition from Democratic leadership. The House and the Senate both have Republican supermajorities, but struggled to pass income tax reform in the last session amid disagreements on how to approach the cuts and offset the revenue losses.
The legislation would slash personal income taxes by 10% across the board. The bill would seek to offset the revenue losses by devoting half of the state’s revenue surplus in a given year to supplement the monetary losses. The proposal would not dip into the state’s Rainy Day Fund.
Jessica Dobrinsky, a policy development associate at the free-market Cardinal Institute, told The Center Square the legislation is a good start to reducing or removing West Virginia’s personal income tax.
“[The proposal] would initiate a 10% cut for each personal income tax bracket,” Dobrinsky said. “The current structure of the bill fulfills the necessary principles for sound tax policy. HB4007 is easy for taxpayers to comply with, is clearly and plainly defined, neither encourages nor discourages personal or business decisions, and is consistent and predictable. While it is unclear if the House and Senate will agree on the bill, HB4007 is a good start for sound tax policy to reduce or remove the personal income tax in West Virginia.”
Last year, Gov. Jim Justice, House Republicans and Senate Republicans proposed three separate plans to reduce and eventually eliminate the state’s income tax. The governor’s plan would have instituted massive cuts immediately, but the House and Senate proposals would have instituted more gradual cuts. The two chambers failed to agree on the mechanics of lowering the tax, the speed at which the cuts would be instituted and the way by which the revenue losses would be offset, which led to a stalemate and ultimately no income tax reform.
The House plan that is awaiting consideration in the Senate would be less comprehensive than any of the plans proposed last year. The Center Square reached out to Senate Republican leadership to ask whether the senators planned to support the legislation or propose an alternative plan, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.
Republicans have argued that income tax cuts would incentivize people to move to West Virginia and promote business growth, but Democrats have been critical of the plan and instead proposed a sales tax cut, which they argued would be more beneficial to poor and working class people. Democrats do not have the votes in either chamber to block an income tax cut or to pass a sales tax cut.