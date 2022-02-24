(The Center Square) – Legislation that would limit medical marijuana testing to two companies passed the West Virginia House and will be considered by the Senate.
House Bill 4627, sponsored by Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, passed the chamber 67-33 and was communicated to the Senate.
The bill is designed to ensure the two companies that have been investing in medical marijuana testing at the request of the Department of Health and Human Resources will see a return on investment. However, some critics have noted it would also close the opportunity to other potential companies that would want to perform testing.
Medical marijuana has been legal in West Virginia since 2019, but recreational marijuana is not legal in the state.
The chamber also passed House Bill 4712, sponsored by David Kelly, R-Wood, on a 93-5 vote with strong bipartisan support. This legislation would put limits on the timetables for payment plans for court costs, fines, forfeitures, restitution and penalties,
Under the proposal, payment plans for magistrate courts could not be longer than three years and payment plans for circuit courts could not be longer than five years.
This legislation was also communicated to the Senate.