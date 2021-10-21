(The Center Square) – The West Virginia Senate passed legislation to create new district maps for the Senate and sent the bill to the House of Delegates after lawmakers reached a compromise.
Senate Bill 3034, sponsored by Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, passed the chamber 31-2 with strong bipartisan support. There was one member absent.
One point of contention during the process was how many counties would be divided between districts and how many would be wholly represented in a given district. The approved plan divides 11 counties, which is fewer than the original proposal. It also keeps the 17th district entirely in Kanawha County, which the original plan did not.
“This amendment I believe reconciles and harmonizes some of the issues that were points of contention,” Trump said in a statement. “This is the product of conversations and compromises over a long period of time by a great number of people.”
The Senate took longer to pass its district maps than the House after the chamber postponed the final vote over the course of a few days.