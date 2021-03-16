(The Center Square) – Legislation that passed the West Virginia Senate would put restrictions on unions using employee funds for political activity.
House Bill 2009, sponsored by Del. Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, would require written consent from an employee before a union can use any funds withheld from his or her paycheck for any political activities. The restriction would also apply to employers withholding employee money on behalf of any other private organization.
An employees consent expires one year after the date of signing. An employee has the right to modify or withdraw consent at any time.
The Senate Judiciary Committee amended the legislation to prohibit state, county and municipal governments from deducting public unions dues from employee paychecks. The House will consider the amended version of the legislation.