(The Center Square) – A nuclear power plant could legally be constructed in West Virginia under legislation passed by the state Senate this week.
Senate Bill 4, sponsored by Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, would repeal the state’s existing ban on nuclear power plants, which has been in effect since 1996. It passed the chamber 24-7 with bipartisan support. A handful of Republicans and Democrats voted against the bill.
The legislation would not immediately construct a nuclear power plant, nor are there any public plans to construct one in the state. Repealing the prohibition, however, would signal to companies that West Virginia is open to having another energy option, according to the bill’s supporters.
Nuclear power is generally recognized as cleaner and safer than many other energy sources. Many of the bill’s opponents expressed concerns about disposing nuclear waste, but its supporters argued that waste disposal technology has improved.
The Senate bill was sent to the House of Delegates and is on its first reading. An equivalent bill was introduced on the House side and is on its second reading. The House version passed through two House committees.