(The Center Square) – The West Virginia Senate has passed a $4.645 billion budget proposal, which includes pay raises for teachers and other state employees
Senate Bill 250, sponsored by Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, passed the chamber unanimously Friday, 32-0, with two members absent. The Senate proposal maintains the spending total requested in Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal.
The legislation would increase pay for state employees, teachers and school service personnel by 5%, costing the state about $120 million. It also would increase funding for inmate medical care by $41 million to comply with a court order and address health care inflation.
A House version of the budget, which has yet to receive a vote on the floor, also includes the 5% pay raise for teachers and other state employees, but would cut more than $31 million from Justice’s proposed budget, primarily in funding for universities and a Department of Tourism promotion.
The House version also incorporates House-passed legislation that would cut the state income tax by 10% across the board. Justice and lawmakers in both chambers have voiced their support for lowering and eventually eliminating the state’s income tax.
The House-passed legislation that would reduce the income tax rate is being considered by the Senate, but has not yet received a vote. If lawmakers fail to reach an agreement on the budget and the income tax reduction, they will need to meet in a joint House and Senate conference committee to settle the differences.