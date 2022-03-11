(The Center Square) – The West Virginia Senate passed legislation that would reinstate a $10 million film tax subsidy with a technical amendment and is expected to pass the House and be sent to Gov. Jim Justice’s desk.
Substitute House Bill 2096, sponsored by Del. Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, passed the Senate nearly unanimously, 32-1. The substitute did not change the substance of the bill, but simply changed the title. Republicans will need to adopt the substitute before they can send the bill to the governor. The original version of the bill passed the House 87-11.
The fund would allow the state to approve up to $10 million worth of tax credits every year, which is double the amount of the previous tax credit policy. West Virginia’s tax credit ended in 2018, but the legislation would allow businesses to receive tax credits retroactively for taxable years beginning on Dec. 31, 2017.
The law would also double the minimum qualified expenditure from $25,000 to $50,000 per project per year. The credit will remain the same as the previous tax credit at 27% and the business would receive an additional 4% tax credit if 10 or more West Virginians get hired on to work on the credit-approved project full time.
When the fund was capped at $5 million before 2018, the average annual cost of the tax credit was $1.8 million annually, with the highest year being $4.7 million, according to a fiscal note provided by the West Virginia Tax and Revenue Department.
The department estimates that the retroactive payments will cost the state about $4 million in Fiscal Year 2023.