(The Center Square) – West Virginia saw a minor decrease in its unemployment rate and a slight increase in its labor force participation rate in April, according to recently released numbers from Workforce West Virginia.
The state’s unemployment rate went down by 0.1 percentage points in April to 3.6%, which is the lowest rate in its history. It broke the state record of 3.7%, which was set in March. The labor force participation rate remained well below the national average, but saw a slight uptick of 0.1 percentage points and now sits at 55.1%.
“This is an absolutely remarkable achievement that gets better and better to announce with each passing month as we break this record again and again,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement.
“It feels like the next record that we’re going to break is the record for most broken records,” the governor added. “It is truly undeniable now that West Virginia is on the rocket ship ride that I promised. Every time we turn around, we’re doing something that’s never been done before.”
Total employment increased by 1,000 workers since the previous month and the number of unemployed residents went down by 700. Total nonfarm payroll employment went up by 2,400 workers with the service-producing sector seeing a rise of 1,500 workers and the goods-producing sector seeing a rise of 900 workers.
The largest growth was in leisure and hospitality, which grew by 1,200 workers. Professional and business services grew by 900 workers and mining and logging, construction and manufacturing each recorded 300 more workers. There was a 300-worker decrease in education and health services, a 200-worker decrease in trade, transportation and utilities and a loss of 200 workers in government.
Jessi Troyan, the director of policy and research at the free-market Cardinal Institute told The Center Square that the month-over-month changes are positive, but that there is still more work to be done in West Virginia.
"It is encouraging to see West Virginia's labor force participation rate tick up, particularly within the context of the national rate dropping slightly from last month,” Troyan said. “However, West Virginia's labor force participation rate remains well below the national average and has not yet fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. There remains plenty of progress to be made in connecting more of our state's people to the dignity of earned success through work."
West Virginia’s unemployment rate is now equal to the national average after it had slightly trailed the national average in earlier months this year.