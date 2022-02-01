(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is asking the federal government to offer a rural exemption to the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, citing severe staffing shortages.
“We understand that the Supreme Court has ruled that this mandate can go into effect, but it is putting an additional level of strain on our rural hospitals that is just destroying us,” Justice said in a statement. “Maybe that works for more-populated areas. But in rural West Virginia, we can’t afford to have all these folks terminated because of their vaccination status. It’s just going to make it tougher and tougher for us to provide care in our rural hospitals.”
Justice joined onto a joint letter with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, which requests a waiver from the vaccine mandate for rural and state-run healthcare facilities in the state. The governors are sending the letter to the U.S. Administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“So I am joining the governor of Virginia, requesting a waiver for rural hospitals to not have to abide by this mandate,” Justice said. “It is only putting additional pressures on us. It is not saving lives. It is not helping people in this situation. It is hurting us and hurting us in a bad way.”
Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a federal mandate from President Joe Biden’s administration could go into effect. The rule applies to all workers in healthcare facilities that provide services through Medicare and Medicaid.