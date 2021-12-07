(The Center Square) – West Virginia recorded an $88 million surplus in November and finished 27.2% ahead of last year in the same month, according to numbers released by the West Virginia State Budget Office.
Collections in all major revenue categories were higher than state estimates for the month. The state’s year-to-date collections were more than $2 billion, which is nearly $270 million above estimates.
Gov. Jim Justice credited economic improvements for the surplus.
“We’ve diversified our economy, tourism is booming, roads are getting paved everywhere you turn, we didn’t forget our energy industry, we took care of our elderly and our hungry, we made education our centerpiece, and we did all this without wasteful spending and growing government,” Justice said in a statement.
Personal income taxes were $29.7 million above estimates for the month and 13.3% higher than last year’s collections in the same month. Consumer sales taxes were $18.5 million above estimates and 11.7% higher than last year. Corporation net income taxes were $5.3 million above estimates and 219% higher than the previous year.
The state took in about $75.4 million in severance taxes, which was $42.4 million above estimates and 259% higher than the previous year. Cumulative general revenue fund severance taxes were $85.4 million above estimates and $137.4 million above last year. Cumulative total severance taxes for all funds were 149% higher than last year. Natural gas and coal prices are a lot higher than they were last November.
“I’m so proud of the great people of West Virginia,” Justice said. “We’re witnessing West Virginia’s greatest chapter of all time unfold before our eyes and there’s much more to come. Even though we were dealt a cannonball to the stomach with the COVID-19 Pandemic, we still paced our way to what I promised: long tired of being 50th, now West Virginia at the top and becoming the envy of the world.”