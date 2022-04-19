(The Center Square) – West Virginia reached a $99 million settlement with a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson in an opioid-related lawsuit, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced.
The attorney general’s lawsuit alleged that Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the J&J subsidiary, concealed misconduct, mischaracterized and failed to disclose addiction risks and overstated the benefits of their opioids. The lawsuit also alleged that the company promoted higher doses without disclosing the higher risks. The parent company J&J was listed as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit allegations, both the subsidiary and the parent company convinced doctors their opioids were more effective than alternatives and safe for long-term use, even for minor pain conditions despite prior hesitancy from the doctors to prescribe them. The lawsuit alleges that the manufacturers’ actions fueled substance abuse and led to increased overdose deaths in West Virginia.
“This settlement will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia,” Morrisey said in a statement. “We are still arguing our case in court involving Teva and Allergan and my office is steadfast in holding everyone in the pharmaceutical supply chain accountable for their actions in causing this scourge in West Virginia.”
The settlement agreement, which was the result of a trial in the Kanawha County Circuit Court, is more than double what Janssen proposed for its national settlement. The state will receive its $99 million in a lump sum payment within 45 days of approval from the state’s political subdivisions.
Settlement money will be distributed to cities and counties and statewide efforts to curb the opioid abuse epidemic. The specifics of the distribution depend on cities and counties approving the state’s memorandum of understanding.
“I’ve always said that at the end of the day, through our office’s opioid work, West Virginia will have the highest per capita settlement results in the nation fighting for our people,” the attorney general said. “It was absolutely the correct decision to proceed to trial and double the amount of relief we can provide to our citizens.”
Other opioid lawsuits are still ongoing.