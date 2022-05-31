(The Center Square) – West Virginia reached a $161.5 million settlement with two drug companies as a result of lawsuits regarding their involvement in the state’s opioid epidemic, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced.
The settlement, which will be paid by Teva and Allergan, is the largest settlement in state history and provides more per-capita settlement money than the companies paid any other state, according to the attorney general. He said the state has been working aggressively to fight the epidemic from a supply, a demand and an educational perspective.
“This is a very important case for the citizens of our state,” Morrisey said in a news conference. “West Virginia’s been ravaged by the opioid epidemic. You’ve heard me talk frequently about how West Virginia ranks number one in all the worst ways in the opioid front. We’re trying to change that.”
About $134.5 million of the settlement is cash and Teva will provide $27 million worth of the drug Narcan, which helps people recover from opioid overdoses. Morrisey said the deal is good for the state because it purchases a lot of Narcan.
The state will keep some of the settlement money to use for statewide efforts to curtail the opioid epidemic and some of the money will go to city and county efforts to curb opioid abuse. The specific breakdown is still pending as the state is waiting on a few counties to agree to a memorandum of understanding.
West Virginia still has opioid lawsuits ongoing with other companies.