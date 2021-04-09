(The Center Square) – West Virginia has fewer COVID-19 restrictions than the average state, according to a report published by the financial website WalletHub.
As of April 6, the state ranked 20th in the country when compared to the other 49 states and the District of Columbia. A first place ranking means you have the fewest restrictions and a last place ranking means you have the most restrictions.
“The state has loosened its restrictions during the last month,” Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for WalletHub told The Center Square. “It now allows gatherings of 50+ people with capacity limits, it has fully reopened schools, restaurants, bars and non-essential businesses, and has enacted legislation granting businesses immunity from COVID-19 claims. Plus, West Virginia has no traveler quarantine in place, doesn't require working from home and has no shelter in place order."
West Virginia improved from its ranking of 26 back in March. The state also performed better than it did in January (25) and last October (27).
The state scored a total of 76.47 points out of a possible 100. The highest ranking state, Iowa, scored about 96 and the worst ranking state, Vermont, scored less than 19.
According to the report, red states performed better on average than blue states.