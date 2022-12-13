(The Center Square) – West Virginia is providing more than $3.8 million in grants to build a fiber optic network in Preston County, expanding internet connectivity for more than 1,400 households, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday.
PRODIGI, an internet service provider who has been expanding fiber optic connectivity in Preston County for a decade, plans to use the grants to build 150 miles of fiber optic network through the North Central and Valley District areas of the county, according to the governor’s office. The $4.6 million project will provide faster access to news and information, opportunities for online learning and telework for residents living in Arthurdale, Reedsville, Bretz and Masontown, according to the governor’s office.
"Our mission of bringing high-speed internet to rural parts of West Virginia continues with this latest announcement,” Justice said in a statement. “Companies like PRODIGI are doing incredible work, and I’m proud to announce this partnership which will connect more West Virginians with high-speed internet.”
West Virginia ranks 48th in the nation for broadband, with just 82.2% of residents having a high-speed internet connection to their homes, as reported by Mountain State Spotlight.
According to a 2021 annual report from the state’s Office of Broadband, the state has identified more than 299,200 “targeted addresses” – households that have no current access to internet service with at least 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds. With no other internet connections, 25Mbps is just enough to stream one show in 4K but is not enough for an HD video call, according to Networks Hardware.
Through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and $10 million in general revenue funds, the state has $236 million to invest in broadband development. The Line Extension Advancement and Development grants provided to PRODIGI are part of the governor’s West Virginia Broadband Investment Plan and will be administered by the state Department of Economic Development’s Office of Broadband.
The state is providing $3.8 million in grants for the project and the Preston County Economic Development Authority is providing $803,000, the governor’s office told The Center Square in an email.
PRODIGI has already begun installing high-speed internet for customers in the grant areas, according to president and CEO Tim Wotring.
“PRODIGI’s vision is to completely blanket Preston County with our fiber optic network so that no matter where you live or do business in Preston County, you will have access to a true, reliable broadband connection,” Wotring said in a statement.