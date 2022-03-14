(The Center Square) – The West Virginia General Assembly passed a $4.6 billion state budget and sent it to Gov. Jim Justice for his consideration, but failed to act on a proposed income tax reduction for the second straight year.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, told lawmakers on the floor the bill was not perfect, but that he believes “the good outweighs the bad.”
“It’s not the budget I would have written unilaterally, it may not be the budget you would have written unilaterally, probably was not the budget the chairman would have written unilaterally, but it’s where we are,” Hanshaw said. “It’s a budget that those three parties who make up the governing body of West Virginia agree should be our spending priorities for Fiscal Year 2023.”
About 44% of the general revenue fund will go to public education, which includes a 5% pay raise for teachers. About 26% of the budget will go to social services, which includes a Child Protective Services pay raise. About 10% of the budget will be spent on higher education, including additional funding for West Virginia University. Lawmakers also reinstated a $10 million film tax subsidy.
However, one reform that was noticeably missing from the budget was an income tax cut for the second straight year. Although the House passed legislation that would cut the state’s income tax across the board by 10%, the legislation never passed the Senate and was not included in the final budget agreement.
Last year, the governor and legislative leaders from both chambers began working on plans to immediately reduce the income tax and eventually eliminate it. In the last session, lawmakers considered three competing plans to achieve this goal, but failed to reach an agreement. This year, there was only one plan and it fell flat.
Jessi Troyan, the development director at the free-market Cardinal Institute, told The Center Square she’s surprised there was little movement on an income tax reduction.
"Given how much of the policy conversation last year centered around removing the personal income tax, it is surprising that so little movement was made this year,” Troyan said. “Further, with the state's budget looking as healthy as it does, it is disappointing that taxpayers were afforded no relief through tax reform this year."
Justice will now consider the legislation and can offer amendments. The budget fell within the price tag the governor requested at the beginning of the session.