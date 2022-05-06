(The Center Square) – West Virginia is partnering with Chemours, a chemical company, to help provide more than 300 state-based employees with an associate degree by the fall of 2025.
Workers will be able to earn degrees as production technicians, area maintenance technicians, electrical and instrumentation maintenance technicians and lab technicians through the program. The workers will stay working full time and will receive pay increases when they successfully complete the program.
Funding will come from the West Virginia University at Parkersburg, Chemours, Workforce West Virginia, the West Virginia Community and Technical College System and the West Virginia Invests Grant Program.
“By bringing all of these great entities together, we are creating a new and exciting pathway for hundreds of West Virginia workers to not only advance their education, but to advance their careers as well,”Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement.
“Every day, our goal is to make businesses excited about locating in West Virginia and to make people excited about working in West Virginia,” Justice added. “This program accomplishes both of these goals. The caliber of people who apply to work at Chemours will go through the roof and the added education will improve everything about their operation, making this investment well worth it. I thank everyone with WorkForce, our Community and Technical College System, WVU Parkersburg, and Chemours for putting their heads together to make this happen, This is the kind of forward thinking initiative that will keep West Virginia businesses thriving for generations to come, and I wouldn’t be surprised if other companies start to replicate this exciting concept.”
To date, Chemours and WVUP have secured about $2.5 million for the project and Chemours is investing $1 million to fund salaries. Workforce West Virginia will provide WVU with about $1.2 million to help fund faculty and the purchase of equipment. West Virginia Invests will provide about $1 million in tuition costs and the CTCS approved a $376,956 grant to help with equipment and facility costs.