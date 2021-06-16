(The Center Square) – A judge temporarily blocked the federal government from enforcing a section of an executive order from President Joe Biden that prevents new oil-and-gas leases on federal land and offshore waters after a 13-state coalition, which included West Virginia, filed a lawsuit.
U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty issued an injunction that prevents enforcement pending the outcome of the lawsuit. The injunction applies nationwide, not only in the states that filed the lawsuit.
In a statement following Tuesday's decision, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said this is the first victory against the president to protect energy jobs for West Virginians and all Americans. He said there are many victories to come.
“While the Mountain State receives some revenue from drilling related to federal leases, the impact of this victory sends a clear message that our state and its coalition partners will not relent in opposing reckless actions that shortcut the well-reasoned decision making required by law and harm our pipeliners, coal miners and others who produce the affordable energy our daily lives depend upon,” Morrisey said. “For our country’s sake, we must prevail over the Biden Administration’s radical, anti-fossil fuel, China First energy policies.”
Section 208 of Executive Order 14008 ordered the pause of all new oil-and-natural-gas leases offshore and on federal lands pending a comprehensive review and reconsideration for gas permitting and leasing policies. The review is looking into the effect the leases have on climate change and other effects it has on the land and water.
According to the White House, the analysis, led by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, will consider adjusting royalties for coal, oil and gas resources from public land and offshore waters and other appropriate actions allowed by applicable laws to limit the impact on climate.
Morrisey said West Virginia is prepared to take legal action to keep the federal government in check.
“From protecting energy jobs, to defending our gun rights, to blocking the flood of fentanyl flooding into our state, we will use every tool to keep the federal government in check and on task, beating back destructive policies and forcing the federal government to do its statutory and constitutional duty to protect this country,” Morrisey said.
Other states that joined West Virginia in the lawsuit included Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.
West Virginia also part of a 19-state coalition suing the Biden Administration’s decision to halt the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.