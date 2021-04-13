(The Center Square) – Remote workers will be eligible to receive $12,000 in straight cash and up to $8,000 in other services to relocate to West Virginia in an initiative announced by Gov. Jim Justice.
At the launch of the program, there will be 50 spots available in Morgantown, but the number of eligible employees and the number of locations within the state will increase. Applications for this location are now available. The eligibility will expand to Lewisburg and Shepherdstown next, but will eventually expand to all 55 counties.
In addition to the cash, the incentive package will include a year’s worth of free outdoor recreation activity. It will include a free co-working space for workers and more than $1,200 in free outdoor gear rentals, which can be used by the workers and family and friends. The program will also hold networking events with business leaders and guided outdoor excursions.
“Everything that makes West Virginia a great place to visit makes it an even better place to live and work,” Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said in a statement. “With remote work becoming a permanent option for more and more professionals, we’re excited to introduce them to the blend of adventure and serenity that makes life in West Virginia a permanent vacation.”
The state is working with West Virginia University, in Morgantown, to launch the program. Participants in the program will be able to earn remote work certificates through the university and will have access to the university’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, according to the governor’s office.
“As a land-grant institution, West Virginia University is committed to supporting the needs of our local communities and our state by providing opportunities to pursue higher education,” WVU President Gordon Gee said in a statement.
“Thanks to the support and vision of [Intuit Chairman] Brad [Smith] and [his wife] Alys Smith, our outdoor recreation initiative, coupled with this remote worker program, is now well-positioned to take advantage of this unique moment in our history,” Gee said. “I am confident this program will ignite an interest in West Virginia, as well as boost West Virginia’s economy.”
According to the governor’s office, remote working has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and surveys show many people have considered moving away from urban areas into less crowded areas. The office expects the program to have a good impact on the economy, particularly because the average remote worker salary exceeds $90,000.