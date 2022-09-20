(The Center Square) – Those who owe court fines, court fees, traffic ticket payments or other court costs in West Virginia can now pay online, according to an announcement from the state’s Supreme Court of Appeals.
“The online payment system will make it easier for West Virginians to pay their fines and court costs,” Chief Justice John Hutchison said in a statement. “Magistrate court funds many important things, including community corrections, law enforcement training, court security, courthouse improvements, and the per diem regional jail fee.”
The Supreme Court Administrative Office set up a new online portal that allows people to make the payments with either a credit card or a debit card. To pay a bill, a person will need his or her case ID number, citation ID number or payment plan ID number to type into the portal. Those who do not have their ID numbers can receive them by contacting the Magistrate Court Clerk's Office.
Before the portal, West Virginians would need to pay all of their fees in person.
Per the announcement, the portal also allows people to pay in installments and make payments toward payment plans. There is a $2 fee for every transaction to maintain operations that goes to West Virginia Interactive, which runs the portal.
“The new online payment system is an important part of the Supreme Court’s effort to make
the judicial system more accessible to West Virginians,” Hutchison said.
Restitution, however, cannot be paid through the online portal.