(The Center Square) – Republican incumbent Reps. Alex Mooney and David McKinley will be forced to face off against each other in a primary battle to determine who will continue to serve in Congress if Gov. Jim Justice approves new maps passed by the legislature.
As West Virginia continues to have the worst population decline in the country, the state lost one of its three Congressional seats. The state has three incumbent members of the U.S. House, all three of whom are Republican, but only two can remain in office.
The legislation, which passed the House and Senate, puts Mooney and McKinley in the northern second district. Carol Miller, who will be placed in the 1st District, will not need to face off against a Republican to keep her seat.
Lawmakers are also working on redistricting legislation for the state House of Delegates, which would eliminate multi-member districts and create 100 single-member districts. The General Assembly is required to make that change this year.