(The Center Square) – Both houses of West Virginia’s Legislature have now passed a bill including $105 million of a total $290 million in incentives for Form Energy’s planned iron-air battery manufacturing facility in Weirton.
House Bill 2882 passed the Senate 22-12 on Wednesday and the House a week before. Gov. Jim Justice has voiced support for the plan, part of a bill requested by Justice.
The deal was announced in December with Form promising up to $750 million spent on the project and 750 new full-time jobs. The batteries are being touted as significantly increasing the ability for utility companies to store energy at a large scale for up to 100 hours instead of the current average of 4-6 hours.
The first phase of incentives were $75 million to prepare the site, with a supplemental appropriation of $110 million planned for fiscal year 2025 based on Form Energy meeting projections for employees, product ordered, megawatts of battery produced and equipment for the facility.
The project land and facility will remain state property on 55 acres in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, along the Ohio River. It is at the site of the former Weirton Steel facility.
Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, said the funds will go into an escrow account that will require Form to meet standards for customer contracts, jobs and private investment at the site.
“It they don’t hit those marks, no money is release from that escrow account,” Weld said. “So, let’s be clear on this point, no money is being given to this company.”
Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, pointed out during debate that a summary of the projected economic benefits of the project is based upon data from Form Energy itself and nothing independent.
Last week, Center for Economic Accountability President John Mozena pointed out the same to The Center Square.
“The best way for a state or region to grow is to be a welcoming place to start and grow a business that creates good jobs as it expands, not try to bribe big companies or big projects into locating there with taxpayer dollars,” Mozena said.
Karnes compared Form Energy and its claims to Solyndra, a solar energy company which made claims that led to $535 million in federal loans during the Obama Administration before folding.
“That’s what you wind up with when you rely on their economic data,” Karnes said.