(The Center Square) – West Virginia launched a new website, BusinessLink, which is designed to connect entrepreneurs with resources and sources of assistance, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.
“I'm very proud that under the leadership of Governor Justice, we are going to be able to provide a tool to really help our small businesses and entrepreneurs across West Virginia,” Sec. Mitch Carmichael of the Department of Economic Development said in a statement. “Our state is home to an incredible community of small businesses and entrepreneurs and they are enormous economic drivers. Ensuring they have easy connections to the support and assistance they need is a major priority. BusinessLink is the tool that makes this possible.”
The website allows business owners to fill in information about their needs and be matched with resource partners. It allows businesses to find training and networking events and information on business planning, loans and financing, mentoring, marketing, government contract assistance, technical assistance and other resources.
Currently, there are more than 100 resource partners.
“BusinessLink is a one-stop virtual location for entrepreneurial resources in the state,” Bill Woodrum, the coordinator of the WV Entrepreneurship Network, said in a statement. “If you own a business or plan to start one, you can use BusinessLink as an interactive search tool to find the right support to address your business issues.”
BusinessLink was created by the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the Small Business Development Center and Entrepreneurial Ecosystem. Any agency, organization or company that have services of interest to West Virginia entrepreneurs can join the resource partner network.