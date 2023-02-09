(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s Senate and House have now passed tax cut bills that are far apart as the sides will now work to create a bill that will work for both. In doing so, the bodies continued to spar about the best path forward.
This week, the Senate introduced and passed a bill that called for a 15% personal income tax cut and rebates for personal vehicle taxes, small business equipment and inventory taxes, and homestead property taxes for service-disabled veterans.
The fiscal note on Senate Bill 424 notes that the bill will have a $315.8 million impact in fiscal year 2024 and $157.9 million in years following.
On Thursday, the National Federation of Independent Business called for House leadership to work on amending the Senate version, calling it a $600 million tax cut bill that was a “big first step.”
“Small businesses have had a rough few years,” NFIB West Virginia State Director Gil White said. “Beginning with the pandemic and continuing with supply chain and labor issues, a spike in fuel prices, and soaring inflation that has driven up the cost of everything from raw materials to customer receipts. West Virginia ended the last fiscal year with a budget surplus of $1.3 billion. We believe the state can afford to reduce the individual tax rate without having to make up the difference by raising taxes and fees someplace else.”
Meanwhile, the House version of the tax cut, House Bill 2526, was sent to the Senate and has remained in committee. It would cut the state’s personal income tax by 50% progressively over a three-year period. That would be done by progressively reducing the rates of each tax bracket over the three-year time period, beginning retroactive to Jan. 1.
“The House of Delegates’ version of the tax plan relies on unfounded financial assumptions. Russian invasion of Ukraine has triggered a skyrocketing of coal and natural gas severance tax revenues. There is no rational basis to predict this level of revenue will be sustained,” Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell said in a press release. “West Virginia has been showered with one-time federal CARES Act Money and ARPA money. The influx of these millions provides the mere illusion of prosperity in our future. I fully support the Senate legislation.”
House Democrats said on Thursday that, despite holding a 119-15 supermajority, Republicans have been fighting without getting a tax cut done in a “do-nothing legislature.”
A Democratic proposal would cut the personal income tax for 70% of state residents, leaders said at a Thursday press conference.