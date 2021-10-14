(The Center Square) – Bipartisan legislation, which would establish single-member legislative districts in West Virginia, passed the House of Delegates on Wednesday.
More than half of the state’s delegates come from multi-member districts, but a 2018 law requires the General Assembly to switch entirely to single-member districts this year when redrawing the map lines. The map changes will create smaller single-member districts in regions that currently have multi-member districts to ensure that areas with larger populations are still fairly represented.
There are 100 delegates who currently represent 67 different districts. There are 11 two-member districts, six three-member districts, two four-member districts and one five-member district in the current maps.
“The Joint Committee on Redistricting worked very hard all summer and fall to craft a plan that will give every West Virginian an equal voice in the House of Delegates,” House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said in a statement. “For the first time in decades, West Virginia will have 100 single-member House Districts. This plan will result in representation in the House that is both more uniform and more equitable for every citizen of the state.”
House Bill 30 passed the chamber 79-20 with some bipartisan support. It will now head to the Senate, which will consider the legislation.
“We are dealing with population loss, but we’ve also had population shifts, and those facts are both reflected in the maps you saw today,” House Redistricting Committee Chairman Gary Howell, R-Mineral, said in a statement “We’ve taken great care to keep counties and municipalities whole as much as possible where it’s been requested, and you’ll see a few instances when the opposite was asked of us. We’ve also tried to be mindful of communities of interest as much as possible, and those are considered to be groups of any size with similar interests, concerns and values.”
Lawmakers will also need to pass legislation to redraw their U.S. House district lines. The state has three members represented in the U.S. House, but because of population decline, the state lost one of its House districts. With all three representatives intending to run for re-election, this will force a primary between two incumbents unless one of them decides to step down.