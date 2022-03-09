(The Center Square) – The West Virginia House of Delegates passed an amended version of the budget bill, which includes some spending cuts and a large tax cut that weren’t present in the Senate version of the bill.
Amended Senate Bill 250, sponsored by Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, passed the House 93-2 after House lawmakers made changes to the bill to reflect House priorities. The chamber also rejected several amendments proposed by the Democratic minority.
One of the key differences in the House bill is its incorporation of a House-passed income tax cut, which would create a 10% tax cut for all income brackets, costing the state about $96 million in the first year. The state would offset the revenue losses with excess surplus funds.
The tax cut proposal was sent to the Senate, but the Senate Finance Committee has not yet taken action on it. House and Senate leaders, along with Gov. Jim Justice, have all voiced support for lowering the state’s income tax and eventually eliminating it. Attempts to pass an income tax reduction flopped during last year’s session because none of the sides could agree on how to do it.
House lawmakers also included more than $31 million worth of cuts to Justice’s proposed budget, which would mostly affect proposed funding increases for universities and Department of Tourism promotion. The proposal keeps a proposed 5% teacher pay raise and nearly $9 million for pay raises for the Virginia State Police, which were included in the governor’s budget proposal. The budget would also include $7 million more to foster care.
Both proposals stay within the dollar total requested by Justice to keep the budget flat.
Garrett Ballengee, the executive director of the free-market Cardinal Institute, told The Center Square that he would like to see more spending cuts, but that a flat budget is better than increasing government spending.
"It's long been a priority for Cardinal to see a flat or shrinking state government budget given the state's declining population numbers,” Ballengee said. “It's important for legislative stakeholders to ensure that the budget does not further burden a shrinking tax base, and luckily, that's been the case for the last few years. That said, we would love to see cuts in discretionary spending, but given the tendency for government spending to increase, it's a small victory for the state to pass flat budgets over these last few years.”
The House-amended budget was sent back to the Senate for consideration. If the Senate rejects some of the amendments, both chambers will send lawmakers into a joint House and Senate conference committee in which they will work on a compromise.