(The Center Square) – West Virginia House Democrats are criticizing proposed legislation, which would require businesses to provide religious and medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The legislation, which was introduced by Gov. Jim Justice, would prohibit the business from penalizing or discriminating against a current or prospective employer who is not vaccinated if that person has a medical or religious exemption. A person would qualify for a medical exemption if that person provides a certification signed by a doctor or a nurse who has conducted an examination on the person. A person would qualify for a religious exemption if that person signs a notarized certification, which states he holds religious beliefs that prevent him from taking the vaccine.
Democratic lawmakers criticized the legislation as being too broad, warning that virtually any person could claim an exemption and choose not to take the vaccine. They also warned the broad exemptions could put the state’s law at odds with federal employee vaccine mandates, which are expected to be finalized soon.
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, said the governor is sending mixed signals about vaccinations. Although he is urging people to get the vaccine, providing financial incentives to get the vaccine and saying the state needs to do better, Skaff said this bill would have the opposite effect.
“[This legislation] does the complete opposite of that [and] contradicts that message,” Skaff said in a news conference. “So I’m concerned about the message that our governor is sending. No wonder our state is at a crossroads right now and we can’t get more and more people vaccinated. The bottom line is: we can't continue to send mixed signals.”
Skaff said the legislation would begin the erosion of existing vaccine laws, if passed. He warned that this could rollback rules for other types of vaccinations and put the wellbeing of children and other citizens at risk.
When Justice added the bill to the docket this week, he said the legislation would simply clarify existing law, which provides medical and religious protections against mandates. He said he wants people to get the vaccines and supports an employer’s right to impose a mandate as long as the appropriate exemptions are included.
“Now, I stand behind the rights of our private businesses, but at the same time, they need to comply with the law of the land,” the governor said in a statement. “This is a common sense bill because federal law already says you have to allow for these exemptions. Our military has mandated vaccines. However, they are allowing these exemptions to be claimed. Our own Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey, has written a legal opinion which confirms that we must offer these exemptions.”
The legislation has moved through the committee process in the House and iswas scheduled for its third reading Friday.