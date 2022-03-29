(The Center Square) – A West Virginia program designed to provide relief to homeowners who suffered financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic is now accepting applications, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday.
“This is a program that we want you to take advantage of because it will bring a lot of money into West Virginia and really help our state and our people,” Justice said in a statement.
The program will provide relief to homeowners who are behind on their payments, but will not provide funding for bills that have already been paid. Residents can receive up to $15,000 for past-due mortgage payments and up to $2,500 for past-due utility payments. They can receive up to $5,000 for past-due insurance, property tax payments and other housing costs. They can also receive up to $300 in internet assistance and up to $500 for assistance on certain downpayment loans.
For a homeowner to be eligible, they must demonstrate a loss of income or an increase in expenses related to the pandemic. A person can only receive aid if his income does not exceed 1500% of the area median income for the county. Single family homes, condos, townhouses, mobile homes and duplexes are eligible to receive funding, but only if it is the person’s primary place of residence.
“You can apply on your computer, a tablet, smartphone, or you can request a paper application if that’s what you need,” Erica Boggess, the director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, said in a statement. “I want to encourage everybody to go to our website and read about the program. It tells you all the qualifications, all the ways you can get help, and it provides a list of the documents you might need to fill out your application to speed up the process.”
The WVHDF is administering the program.
West Virginia’s Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program also remains open. The program provides tax-free financial assistance to renters who lost their job, suffered a reduced income or obtained a significant cost or financial hardship related to the pandemic. Renters and landlords can seek assistance for the tenants.