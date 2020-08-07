(The Center Square) – West Virginia has awarded $7.6 million in COVID-19-related small business grants since it launched its Small Business Grant Program more than three weeks ago, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.
The state has received more than 2,000 applications, Justice said during a news conference Friday.
“We want to keep pumping that money out just as fast as we possibly can,” Justice said.
Businesses that have between one and 35 employees that have existed since Feb. 29 and have experienced financial losses because of COVID-19 economic restrictions are eligible for funding. An employer can apply for up to $5,000. The fund has $150 million in it.
Eligible businesses first must register as a vendor with the state to apply. Businesses can apply for the grants at grants.wv.gov.