(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has not yet released all the specifics of his proposed 10% income tax reduction, but has been in talks with lawmakers about how the bill will be structured.
The governor announced he will call the General Assembly into a special session later this month to vote on a bill that would cut income taxes by 10% overall. However, his plan will not affect every tax bracket the same. Rather, he intends to include larger cuts for low-income residents.
Lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on income tax reduction proposals last year and earlier this year despite House and Senate leadership agreeing with the governor that the income tax should eventually be eliminated. During a news conference on Tuesday, the governor said lawmakers have more information about the state of the economy than they did six months ago, which makes the situation different.
“The lowering and [hopefully the eventual] elimination of the personal income tax,” Justice said, “will be unquestionably the greatest thing we could possibly do to drive people to come to West Virginia and give us more and more opportunities.”
West Virginia tallied a record $1.3 billion surplus over the last six months, which the governor announced last week. Tax revenue was up in every major source of revenue: personal income tax, consumer sales tax, corporate net income tax and severance tax.
Justice said he has had several conversations with people in the House and the Senate, including a “very productive meeting” with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, on Saturday, which lasted about 90 minutes. He expects to finalize the specifics within the next day or so and send his plan to lawmakers.
The bill is similar to a House plan earlier this year, which would have cut taxes by 10% across the board, for every income tax bracket. The only difference is that the governor’s plan will not be equal across the board. However, that plan failed to gain traction in the Senate.
During a radio interview with MetroNews's Talkline on Friday, House Finance Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, said an income tax cut would be a win for the West Virginia people, but encouraged the governor to mirror the House plan, which would be an equal cut for every tax bracket.
Justice said he plans to work side-by-side with House and Senate lawmakers to pass a bill, but if they fail to get a bill through, then lawmakers will have to answer to the voters.