(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties after heavy rainfall caused damaging floods, which means the state may be able to receive federal relief funding.
The counties suffered from heavy rainfall Sunday night into Monday morning, which damaged more than 100 homes, bridges and roads, according to the governor’s office. More than 20 people needed to be rescued from their homes and the flooding also knocked down trees, caused power outages and disrupted portable water systems.
Under the declaration, both counties will remain in a state of emergency for 30 days, unless Justice terminates it. The governor directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan and mobilize personnel and resources to provide emergency services, according to a news release.
Late last month, Justice declared a state of preparedness in every county to prepare for potential flooding.